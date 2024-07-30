Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 29,95 g
- Pure gold (0,8666 oz) 26,955 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
