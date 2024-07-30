Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 883 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

