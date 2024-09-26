Coins of Poland 1976

Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 20
500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Gold
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 25
200 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 22
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Silver
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 17
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 10
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Silver
Average price —
Sales
0 0
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 28
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Silver
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 6
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Silver
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 12
20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 27
20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC Copper-Nickel
Average price —
Sales
0 0
