Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1976

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976
20 Zlotych 1976
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1976 Marceli Nowotko
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1976 MW Marceli Nowotko
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1976 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
10 Zlotych 1976 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1976
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1976
5 Zlotych 1976
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote 1976 WK
Reverse 2 Zlote 1976 WK
2 Zlote 1976 WK
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 1 Zloty 1976
Reverse 1 Zloty 1976
1 Zloty 1976
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 50 Groszy 1976
Reverse 50 Groszy 1976
50 Groszy 1976
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 20 Groszy 1976 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1976 MW
20 Groszy 1976 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 10 Groszy 1976 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1976 MW
10 Groszy 1976 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 22

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
500 Zlotych 1976 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Gold
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 110
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Casimir Pulaski
500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Casimir Pulaski Gold
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 84

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 MW XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 74
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
100 Zlotych 1976 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 82
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Casimir Pulaski
100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Casimir Pulaski Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 85

Pattern coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Gold
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski Gold
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
500 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski Nickel
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Silver
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Silver
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Silver
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW Pattern Casimir Pulaski Silver
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski
100 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern Casimir Pulaski Silver
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
20 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
20 Zlotych 1976 MW Pattern 30 years of the budget laws of the PRC Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
