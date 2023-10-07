Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1154 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
