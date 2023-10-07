Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) Condition (slab) SP68 (1) Service PCGS (1)