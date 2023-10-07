Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1154 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 7500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 7, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date April 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

