Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1976 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,0 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 60,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1976
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1976 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search