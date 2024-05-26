Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1976 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1976 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2 Zlote 1976 WK - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,0 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 60,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1976 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1976 WK at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

