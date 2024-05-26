2 Zlote 1976 WK (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1976 with mark WK. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 475 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (16) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (8) MS66 (3) MS64 (3) + (1) Service NGC (15) ECC (1)