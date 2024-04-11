Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1976 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1976 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
