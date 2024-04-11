Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1976 "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 10 Zlotych 1976 MW "100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
