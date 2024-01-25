Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

