20 Zlotych 1976 MW "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1976 "Marceli Nowotko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
