Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 13,0 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2650 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 470. Bidding took place March 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1976 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search