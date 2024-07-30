Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 29,95 g
- Pure gold (0,8666 oz) 26,955 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 300
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3832 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
