Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 29,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,8666 oz) 26,955 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 300

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 40,500. Bidding took place May 28, 2022.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3832 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1500 $
Price in auction currency 1500 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - September 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

