Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,7 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1708 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,025. Bidding took place December 15, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
