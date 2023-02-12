Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

