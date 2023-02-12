Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 3,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23106 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
