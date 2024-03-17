200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (51) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) MS67 (7) MS66 (6) MS65 (7) MS64 (3) PF68 (1) PF67 (8) PF66 (5) PF64 (3) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (7) Service NGC (39) PCGS (1) PCG (1)

Seller All companies

Aste (1)

BAC (3)

COINSNET (5)

ibercoin (2)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (2)

Katz (3)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Stare Monety (4)

Stary Sklep (5)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (13)

Wójcicki (7)

Wu-eL (1)