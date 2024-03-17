Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 14,5 g
- Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,072,401
- Mintage PROOF 10,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
