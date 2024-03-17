Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 14,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,2914 oz) 9,0625 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,072,401
  • Mintage PROOF 10,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • BAC (3)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (13)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1976 MW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
