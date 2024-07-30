Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 29,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,8666 oz) 26,955 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 2,315

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2225 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

