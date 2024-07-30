Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 29,95 g
- Pure gold (0,8666 oz) 26,955 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Mintage PROOF 2,315
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33156 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,240. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 10000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
2225 $
Price in auction currency 9000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
