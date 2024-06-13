Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "Casimir Pulaski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 806 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (14)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition SP67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search