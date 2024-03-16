Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 MW SW "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1976 "XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3162 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

