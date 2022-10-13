Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

