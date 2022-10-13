Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,600. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
1262 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
