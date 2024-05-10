Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1976 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1976 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1976 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1976 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1510 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS68 ANACS
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Groszy 1976 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1976 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

