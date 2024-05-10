Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1976 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1976
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1976 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1510 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS68 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
