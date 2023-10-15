Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 MW "Casimir Pulaski" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358905 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 640. Bidding took place December 15, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1976 "Casimir Pulaski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

