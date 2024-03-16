Pattern 20 Zlotych 1976 MW JMN "30 years of the budget laws of the PRC". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1976 "30 years of the budget laws of the PRC" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7124 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

