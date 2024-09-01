Pattern coins 20 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
20 Zlotych 1964 PatternSickle and trowel
20 Zlotych 1964 PatternA woman with ears of corn
20 Zlotych 1964 PatternTree
20 Zlotych 1964 PatternNew Smelter. Plock, Turoshov
20 Zlotych 1973 PatternTree
20 Zlotych 1973 PatternSkyscraper and ears of corn
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
20 Zlotych 1974 PatternMarceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
20 Zlotych 1975 PatternInternational Women's Year
20 Zlotych 1975 PatternInternational Women's Year
20 Zlotych 1976 Pattern30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
20 Zlotych 1976 Pattern30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
20 Zlotych 1977 PatternMaria Konopnicka
20 Zlotych 1978 PatternMaria Konopnicka
20 Zlotych 1978 PatternFirst Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski
20 Zlotych 1979 PatternInternational Year of the Child
20 Zlotych 1979 PatternMother's Health Center
20 Zlotych 1980 PatternXXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
20 Zlotych 1980 PatternXXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern50 Years of Dar Pomorza
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern50 Years of Dar Pomorza
20 Zlotych 1980 PatternThe Lodz uprising 1905
20 Zlotych 1980 PatternBarricade Battles
20 Zlotych 1981 PatternKrakow
20 Zlotych 1981 PatternKrakow
20 Zlotych 1984-1986 Pattern
20 Zlotych 1989 Pattern