Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 20 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

20 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

Sickle and trowel
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 MW Nickel 500 0 321964 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
20 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

A woman with ears of corn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 MW WK Nickel 500 0 281964 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
20 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

Tree
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 MW Nickel 500 0 331964 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
20 Zlotych 1964 Pattern

New Smelter. Plock, Turoshov
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1964 MW Nickel 500 0 331964 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1973 Pattern

Tree
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1973 MW Nickel 500 0 321973 MW Copper-Nickel 16,200 0 54
20 Zlotych 1973 Pattern

Skyscraper and ears of corn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1973 MW Nickel 500 0 311973 MW Copper-Nickel 13,200 0 371973 MW Copper-Nickel. Plain edge 20 0 01973 MW Copper-Nickel. On the rank of ellipses and squares 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 261974 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 20 0 12
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW WK Nickel 500 0 301974 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 8
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW WK Nickel 500 0 251974 MW WK Copper-Nickel 20 0 3
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

Marceli Nowotko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW Nickel 500 0 311974 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 34
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 281974 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

25 Years of Council for Mutual Economic Assistance
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 341974 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1975 Pattern

International Women's Year
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 MW AJ Nickel 500 0 461975 MW AJ Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1975 Pattern

International Women's Year
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 MW Nickel 500 0 281975 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1976 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 271976 MW JMN Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
20 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

30 years of the budget laws of the PRC
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 271976 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
20 Zlotych 1977 Pattern

Maria Konopnicka
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1977 MW Nickel 500 0 281977 MW Copper-Nickel 100 0 1
20 Zlotych 1978 Pattern

Maria Konopnicka
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1978 MW Nickel 500 0 331978 MW Copper-Nickel 100 0 1
20 Zlotych 1978 Pattern

First Polish Cosmonaut - Hermaszewski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1978 MW Nickel 500 0 301978 MW Copper-Nickel 100 0 1
20 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

International Year of the Child
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 - 0 311979 MW Silver - 4,200 0 311979 MW Copper-Nickel 100 - 0 0
20 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

Mother's Health Center
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 - 0 371979 MW Copper-Nickel - 30,000 0 25
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 351980 MW Copper-Nickel 100 0 2
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

XXII Summer Olympic Games - Moscow 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 331980 MW Copper-Nickel 100 0 1
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 371980 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 3
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

50 Years of Dar Pomorza
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 251980 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

The Lodz uprising 1905
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 391980 MW Copper-Nickel 10,000 0 41
20 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

Barricade Battles
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 371980 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 1
20 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 - 0 271981 MW Copper-Nickel - 30,400 0 40
20 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Krakow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 301981 MW Copper-Nickel 20 0 0
20 Zlotych 1984-1986 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 371984 MW Copper-Nickel - 0 01986 MW Copper-Nickel - 0 0
20 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1989 MW Nickel 500 0 481989 MW Copper-Nickel - 0 451989 MW Brass - 0 4
