Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Tree". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 14,1 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1964
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "Tree" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1758 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2020.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
