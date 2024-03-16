Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,3 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1964
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,850. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 1150 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 1964 MW "Sickle and trowel" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1964 "Sickle and trowel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

