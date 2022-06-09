Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 MW "Maria Konopnicka". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,96 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1978
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2468 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1978 "Maria Konopnicka", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search