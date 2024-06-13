Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

