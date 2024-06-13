Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 MW "Krakow" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 30,400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1981 "Krakow" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 24 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
