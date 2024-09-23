Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1981

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1981 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1981 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1981 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1981 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1981 MW
5 Zlotych 1981 MW
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Zlote 1981 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1981 MW
2 Zlote 1981 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1 Zloty 1981 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1981 MW
1 Zloty 1981 MW
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 56
Obverse 20 Groszy 1981 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1981 MW
20 Groszy 1981 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 10 Groszy 1981 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1981 MW
10 Groszy 1981 MW
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 20

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous
2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous Gold
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman
2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman Gold
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 44

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 49
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW General Wladyslaw Sikorski
100 Zlotych 1981 MW General Wladyslaw Sikorski Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Horse
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Horse
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Horse Silver
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 66

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW General Wladyslaw Sikorski
50 Zlotych 1981 MW General Wladyslaw Sikorski Copper-Nickel
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Boleslaw II the Generous Copper-Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW World Food Day
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW World Food Day
50 Zlotych 1981 MW World Food Day Copper-Nickel
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Wladyslaw I Herman Copper-Nickel
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 29

Pattern coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
2000 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Silver
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
200 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Silver
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horse
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horse
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horse Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horse
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horse
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horse Silver
Average price
Sales
0 3
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horses
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horses
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horses Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horses
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horses
100 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Horses Silver
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Boleslaw II the Generous Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Wladyslaw I Herman Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern General Wladyslaw Sikorski Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern World Food Day
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern World Food Day
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern World Food Day Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern World Food Day
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern World Food Day
50 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern World Food Day Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow Copper-Nickel
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow
20 Zlotych 1981 MW Pattern Krakow Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
