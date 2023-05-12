Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,505,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the NUMIS Klitończyk auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - May 19, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" at auction Russiancoin - May 17, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

