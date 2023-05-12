50 Zlotych 1981 MW "General Wladyslaw Sikorski". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "General Wladyslaw Sikorski" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the NUMIS Klitończyk auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

