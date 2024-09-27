Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Copper-nickel commemorative coins 50 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1979

Mieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Copper-Nickel 2,640,000 5,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1980

Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Copper-Nickel 2,564,000 5,000 0 32
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1980

Casimir I the Restorer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Copper-Nickel 2,504,000 5,000 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1981

General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,505,000 5,000 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1981

Boleslaw II the Generous
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,538,000 5,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1981

World Food Day
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,524,000 5,000 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1981

Wladyslaw I Herman
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,500,000 5,000 0 29
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1982

Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW EO Copper-Nickel 2,616,000 5,000 0 19
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1983

150 Years of Grand Theatre
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1983 MW EO Copper-Nickel 615,000 0 16
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1983

John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1983 MW SW Copper-Nickel 2,576,000 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

50 Zlotych 1983

Ignacy Lukasiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1983 MW SW Copper-Nickel 612,000 0 8
