Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Copper-nickel commemorative coins 50 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
50 Zlotych 1979Mieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1979 MW Copper-Nickel 2,640,000 5,000 0 12
50 Zlotych 1980Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1980 MW Copper-Nickel 2,564,000 5,000 0 32
50 Zlotych 1980Casimir I the Restorer
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1980 MW Copper-Nickel 2,504,000 5,000 0 11
50 Zlotych 1981General Wladyslaw Sikorski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,505,000 5,000 0 20
50 Zlotych 1981Boleslaw II the Generous
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,538,000 5,000 0 12
50 Zlotych 1981World Food Day
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,524,000 5,000 0 14
50 Zlotych 1981Wladyslaw I Herman
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1981 MW Copper-Nickel 2,500,000 5,000 0 29
50 Zlotych 1982Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1982 MW EO Copper-Nickel 2,616,000 5,000 0 19
50 Zlotych 1983150 Years of Grand Theatre
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1983 MW EO Copper-Nickel 615,000 0 16
50 Zlotych 1983John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1983 MW SW Copper-Nickel 2,576,000 0 20
50 Zlotych 1983Ignacy Lukasiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1983 MW SW Copper-Nickel 612,000 0 8
