Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 612,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3443 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
