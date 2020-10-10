Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 612,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3443 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

