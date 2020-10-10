50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "Ignacy Lukasiewicz". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "Ignacy Lukasiewicz" with mark MW SW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3443 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)