Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 615,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

