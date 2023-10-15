50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.

Сondition UNC (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (6) MS65 (5) BN (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (4)