50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO "150 Years of Grand Theatre". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 615,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1722 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place March 16, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1983 "150 Years of Grand Theatre", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
