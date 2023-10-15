Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,524,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1981
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

