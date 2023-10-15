50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (8) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS64 (1) PF69 (1) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (9) PCGS (2)