Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1981 MW "World Food Day". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,524,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1981
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1981 "World Food Day" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 735 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place May 8, 2022.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
