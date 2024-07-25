50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) PF69 (6) PF68 (3) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (13) PCGS (1)