Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,616,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

