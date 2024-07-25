Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO "Boleslaw III Krzywousty". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,616,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty" with mark MW EO. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1982 "Boleslaw III Krzywousty", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search