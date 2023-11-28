50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

