Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 11,7 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 2,640,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

