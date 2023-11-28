Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,7 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 2,640,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 687 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search