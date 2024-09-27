Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1979

Circulation coins

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1979 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1979 MW
5 Zlotych 1979 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW
2 Zlote 1979 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 20 Groszy 1979 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1979 MW
20 Groszy 1979 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 10 Groszy 1979 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1979 MW
10 Groszy 1979 MW
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 16

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Nicolaus Copernicus
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Nicolaus Copernicus Gold
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Marie Curie
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Marie Curie
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Marie Curie Gold
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 97
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I Gold
Average price 610 $
Sales
0 48

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I Silver
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Henryk Wieniawski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Henryk Wieniawski
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Henryk Wieniawski Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 58
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Ludwig Zamenhof
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Ludwig Zamenhof
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Ludwig Zamenhof Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Lynx
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Lynx
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Lynx Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Chamois
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Chamois
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Chamois Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 63

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I Copper-Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW International Year of the Child
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW International Year of the Child
20 Zlotych 1979 MW International Year of the Child Copper-Nickel
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 28

Pattern coins

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Silver
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Copper
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Bronze
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Bronze
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Silver
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Silver
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx Nickel
Average price 650 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx Silver
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois Silver
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois Silver
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Copper-Nickel
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center Copper-Nickel
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern
5 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
