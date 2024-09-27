Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Poland
1979
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1979
Coins of Poland 1979
Select a category
All
Сirculation
Commemorative (Gold)
Commemorative (Silver)
Commemorative (Copper-nickel)
Pattern
Circulation coins
5 Zlotych 1979 MW
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
12
2 Zlote 1979 MW
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
14
20 Groszy 1979 MW
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
29
10 Groszy 1979 MW
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
16
Gold commemorative coins
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Nicolaus Copernicus
Gold
Average price
520 $
Sales
0
116
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Marie Curie
Gold
Average price
540 $
Sales
0
97
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
Gold
Average price
610 $
Sales
0
48
Silver commemorative coins
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
Silver
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
58
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Henryk Wieniawski
Silver
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
58
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Ludwig Zamenhof
Silver
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
72
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Lynx
Silver
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
77
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Chamois
Silver
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
63
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Mieszko I
Copper-Nickel
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
12
20 Zlotych 1979 MW International Year of the Child
Copper-Nickel
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
28
Pattern coins
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Nickel
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
31
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Silver
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
2
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Copper
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Aluminum
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie
Nickel
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
34
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Marie Curie
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Nickel
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
44
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Bronze
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Nickel
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
36
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Gold
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
2000 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Bronze
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Nickel
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
20
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Silver
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
1
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Nickel
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
24
200 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Silver
Average price
140 $
Sales
0
21
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Nickel
Average price
95 $
Sales
0
33
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Silver
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Nickel
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
24
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Henryk Wieniawski
Silver
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
7
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Nickel
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
28
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Silver
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Nickel
Average price
90 $
Sales
0
25
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Ludwig Zamenhof
Silver
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
11
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Nickel
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
18
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Silver
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Nickel
Average price
650 $
Sales
0
30
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Lynx
Silver
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
15
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Nickel
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
23
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Silver
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Nickel
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
21
100 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Chamois
Silver
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
18
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Nickel
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
31
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Copper-Nickel
Average price
820 $
Sales
0
1
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Nickel
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
32
50 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mieszko I
Copper-Nickel
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
1
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
Nickel
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
31
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
Silver
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
31
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern International Year of the Child
Copper-Nickel
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center
Nickel
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
37
20 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern Mother's Health Center
Copper-Nickel
Average price
10 $
Sales
0
25
5 Zlotych 1979 MW Pattern
Nickel
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
32
2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern
Nickel
Average price
130 $
Sales
0
41
2 Zlote 1979 MW Pattern
Aluminum
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Best offers
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Category
Close
???
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send