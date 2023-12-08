Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1979 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 45,252,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1979 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20 Groszy 1979 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

