20 Groszy 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1979 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

