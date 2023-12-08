Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1979 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 45,252,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1979 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1513 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numimarket (5)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1979 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search