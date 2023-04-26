Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2618 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,525. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 980 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

