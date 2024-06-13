Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

