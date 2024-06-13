Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 593 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

