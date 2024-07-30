Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,950. Bidding took place September 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins Auction Hermsdorf (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Coins Auction Hermsdorf - July 25, 2024
Seller Coins Auction Hermsdorf
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
569 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

