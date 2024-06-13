Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

