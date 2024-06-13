Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,3 g
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3106 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
