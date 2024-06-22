Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 4,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2211 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

