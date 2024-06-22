Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,6 g
- Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 4,100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2211 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
