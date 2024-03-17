Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Ludwig Zamenhof" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Ludwig Zamenhof", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
