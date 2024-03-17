Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Ludwig Zamenhof" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1574 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 330. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

