200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 925. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

