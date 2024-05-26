Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Numis Poland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,4244 oz) 13,2 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 12,150

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 925. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction V. GADOURY - June 6, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

