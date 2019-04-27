Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
286 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

