Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

