Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,204 oz) 6,3438 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 4,200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Frühwald (13)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Monedalia.es - September 30, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 30, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child" (Pattern) at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1979 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search