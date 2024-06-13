Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 10,15 g
- Pure silver (0,204 oz) 6,3438 g
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 4,200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,050. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Frühwald (13)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1979 "International Year of the Child", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search