Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
