100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Ludwig Zamenhof" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

