Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 30,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Ludwig Zamenhof" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 420. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Ludwig Zamenhof" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price

