Pattern 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)