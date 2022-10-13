Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 50 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 11,3 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 50 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 50 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1201 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
