Pattern 20 Zlotych 1979 MW "International Year of the Child". Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,0 g
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1979
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
