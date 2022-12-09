Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 3,100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1072 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place February 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Henryk Wieniawski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Henryk Wieniawski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

