Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 17,0 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1979 "Mieszko I" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370414 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1979 MW "Mieszko I" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

