Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus". Aluminum (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Aluminum

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" Aluminum - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1979 "Nicolaus Copernicus" with mark MW. Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1979 MW "Nicolaus Copernicus" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
