Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3316 oz) 10,3125 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,275. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (7)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WCN (15)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (3)
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

