100 Zlotych 1979 MW "Chamois". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1979 "Chamois" with mark MW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2663 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,275. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (42) UNC (19) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (5) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (7) PCG (1)

